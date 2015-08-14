BTS PenTesting Lab - Vulnerable Web Application For Practicing Penetration Testing
BTS PenTesting Lab is an open source vulnerable web application that can be used to learn about different types of web application vulnerabilities.
Currently, the app contains the following types of vulnerabilities:
- Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF)
- Clickjacking
- Code Execution
- File Inclusion
- Insecure Direct Object Reference
- Open URL Redirection
- SQL Injection
- Server Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
- Server Side Includes (SSI) Injection
- Unrestricted File Upload vulnerability
- XSS(includes Flash Based XSS)
