Usage: ./beleth [OPTIONS] -c [payload] Execute payload on remote server once logged in -h Display this help -l [threads] Limit threads to given number. Default: 4 -p [port] Specify remote port -P [password] Use single password attempt -t [target] Attempt connections to this server -u [user] Attempt connection using this username -v -v (Show attempts) -vv (Show debugging) -w [wordlist] Use this wordlist. Defaults to wordlist.txt Example: $ ./beleth -l 15 -t 127.0.0.1 -u stderr -w wordlist.txt ┌────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Beleth │ │ www.chokepoint.net │ └────────────────────────────────────────┘ [*] Read 25 passwords from file. [*] Starting task manager [*] Spawning 15 threads [*] Starting attack on root@127.0.0.1:22 [*] Authentication succeeded (root:jesus@127.0.0.1:22) [*] Executing: uname -a [*] Linux eclipse 3.2.0-4-686-pae #1 SMP Debian 3.2.46-1+deb7u1 i686 GNU/Linux [*] Cleaning up child processes.





Beleth is an open source, multithreaded SSH password auditor.It is a dictionary based cracking program.