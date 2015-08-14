Beleth - Multi-threaded SSH Password Auditor

Beleth Password Audit Tool

Beleth is an open source, multithreaded SSH password auditor.

It is a dictionary based cracking program.

Usage: ./beleth [OPTIONS]

 -c [payload] Execute payload on remote server once logged in

 -h  Display this help

 -l [threads] Limit threads to given number. Default: 4

 -p [port] Specify remote port

 -P [password] Use single password attempt

 -t [target] Attempt connections to this server

 -u [user] Attempt connection using this username

 -v  -v (Show attempts) -vv (Show debugging)

 -w [wordlist] Use this wordlist. Defaults to wordlist.txt


Example:
$ ./beleth -l 15 -t 127.0.0.1 -u stderr -w wordlist.txt

┌────────────────────────────────────────┐

│                 Beleth                 │

│          www.chokepoint.net            │

└────────────────────────────────────────┘

[*] Read 25 passwords from file.

[*] Starting task manager

[*] Spawning 15 threads

[*] Starting attack on root@127.0.0.1:22

[*] Authentication succeeded (root:jesus@127.0.0.1:22)

[*] Executing: uname -a

[*] Linux eclipse 3.2.0-4-686-pae #1 SMP Debian 3.2.46-1+deb7u1 i686 GNU/Linux

[*] Cleaning up child processes.



Download Beleth



