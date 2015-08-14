ZMap - The Internet Scanner



On a typical desktop computer with a gigabit Ethernet connection, ZMap is capable scanning the entire public IPv4 address space in under 45 minutes. With a 10gigE connection and PF_RING, ZMap can scan the IPv4 address space in under 5 minutes. ZMap is an open source single packet network scanner designed for Internet-wide network surveys.





It operates on GNU/Linux, Mac OS, and BSD. It currently has fully implemented probe modules for TCP SYN scans, ICMP, DNS queries, UPnP, BACNET, and can send a large number of UDP probes.



Since ZMap is designed to perform comprehensive scans of the IPv4 address space, when you are running ZMap, please keep in mind that you are potentially scanning the ENTIRE IPv4 address space at over 1.4 million packets per second. So, before performing even small scans, you should contact the local network administrators and also follow the best practices.



