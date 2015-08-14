x64dbg - An Open Source x64/x32 Debugger For Windows

1:58 AM
x64dbg Open Source Debugging Tool

x64dbg is a powerful open source x64/x32 debugger for Windows.

x64dbg snapshot 1

Features:

  • Analysis
  • Basic debug symbol (PDB) support
  • Built-in assembler (XEDParse/Keystone/asmjit)
  • C-like expression parser
  • Content-sensitive register view
  • Decompiler (Snowman)
  • Dynamic stack view
  • Dynamically recognize modules and strings
  • Executable patching
  • Extendable, debuggable scripting language for automation
  • Fast disassembler (Capstone)
  • Full-featured debugging of DLL and EXE files (TitanEngine)
  • Fully customizable color scheme
  • IDA-like instruction token highlighter (highlight registers, etc.)
  • IDA-like sidebar with jump arrows
  • Import reconstructor integrated (Scylla)
  • Intuitive and familiar, yet new user interface
  • Memory map
  • Multi-datatype memory dump
  • Plugin support with growing API
  • Source code view
  • Symbol view
  • Thread view
  • User database (JSON) for comments, labels, bookmarks, etc.
  • Yara Pattern Matching

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.