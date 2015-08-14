x64dbg - An Open Source x64/x32 Debugger For Windows
x64dbg is a powerful open source x64/x32 debugger for Windows.
Features:
- Analysis
- Basic debug symbol (PDB) support
- Built-in assembler (XEDParse/Keystone/asmjit)
- C-like expression parser
- Content-sensitive register view
- Decompiler (Snowman)
- Dynamic stack view
- Dynamically recognize modules and strings
- Executable patching
- Extendable, debuggable scripting language for automation
- Fast disassembler (Capstone)
- Full-featured debugging of DLL and EXE files (TitanEngine)
- Fully customizable color scheme
- IDA-like instruction token highlighter (highlight registers, etc.)
- IDA-like sidebar with jump arrows
- Import reconstructor integrated (Scylla)
- Intuitive and familiar, yet new user interface
- Memory map
- Multi-datatype memory dump
- Plugin support with growing API
- Source code view
- Symbol view
- Thread view
- User database (JSON) for comments, labels, bookmarks, etc.
- Yara Pattern Matching
