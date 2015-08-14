WATOBO - Web Application Security Auditing Toolbox



WATOBO is a security tool that allows you to perform highly efficient semi-automated web application security audits. WATOBO is a security tool that allows you to perform highly efficient semi-automated web application security audits.

Features:

It has Session Management capabilities; You can define login scripts as well as logout signatures. So you don’t have to login manually each time you get logged out.

It can act as a transparent proxy (requires nfqueue).

It can perform vulnerability checks out of the box.

It can perform checks on functions which are protected by Anti-CSRF-/One-Time-Tokens.

It supports Inline De-/Encoding, so you don’t have to copy strings to a transcoder and back again. Just do it inside the request/response window with a simple mouse click.

It has smart filter functions, so you can find and navigate to the most interesting parts of the application easily.

It is written in (FX)Ruby and enables you to easily define your own checks.

It runs on Windows, Linux, MacOS ... every OS supporting (FX)Ruby.

It is free (licensed under the GNU General Public License Version 2).





HOW TO INSTALL WATOBO ON WINDOWS

If you already have a running ruby installation, you can install watobo via 'gem'.

c:\> gem install watobo

This might take some time ...





To start watobo enter

c:\> watobo_gui

Here is the video on how to install WATOBO on Windows:



