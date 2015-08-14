Vulscan - Advanced Vulnerability Scanning with Nmap

Vulscan is a module which enhances Nmap to a vulnerability scanner. The nmap optionenables version detection per service which is used to determine potential flaws according to the identified product. The data is looked up in an offline version of VulDB.

Installation

Nmap\scripts\vulscan\*

Usage

nmap -sV --script=vulscan/vulscan.nse www.example.com





You can execute Vulscan with the following argument to use a single database:

--script-args vulscandb=your_own_database





It is also possible to create and reference your own databases. This requires to create a database file, which has the following structure:

<id>;<title>





The vulnerability databases are updated and assembled on a regular basis. If you want to update your databases, go to the following web site and download these files:

http://www.computec.ch/projekte/vulscan/download/cve.csv

http://www.computec.ch/projekte/vulscan/download/exploitdb.csv

http://www.computec.ch/projekte/vulscan/download/openvas.csv

http://www.computec.ch/projekte/vulscan/download/osvdb.csv

http://www.computec.ch/projekte/vulscan/download/scipvuldb.csv

http://www.computec.ch/projekte/vulscan/download/securityfocus.csv

http://www.computec.ch/projekte/vulscan/download/securitytracker.csv

http://www.computec.ch/projekte/vulscan/download/xforce.csv

Copy the files into the Vulscan folder:

/vulscan/





Install the files into the following folder of your Nmap installation:You have to run the following minimal command to initiate a simple vulnerability scan: