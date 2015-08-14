Suricata - An Open Source IDS / IPS / NSM engine

Suricata - An Open Source IDS / IPS / NSM engine

Suricata is an open source high performance Network IDS, IPS and Network Security Monitoring engine. It inspects the network traffic using a powerful and extensive rules and signature language, and has powerful Lua scripting support for detection of complex threats.

Features:

  • Automatic protocol detection
  • DNS logger
  • Fast IP matching
  • file matching, logging, extraction, md5 checksum calculation
  • Flow variables
  • Graphics card acceleration
  • Gzip decompression
  • HTTP log module
  • Independent HTP library
  • IP reputation
  • Lua scripting
  • Multi-threading
  • Prelude output
  • Standard input methods
  • Unified2 output
  • Windows binaries
  • And more...

