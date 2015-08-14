Suricata - An Open Source IDS / IPS / NSM engine
Suricata is an open source high performance Network IDS, IPS and Network Security Monitoring engine. It inspects the network traffic using a powerful and extensive rules and signature language, and has powerful Lua scripting support for detection of complex threats.
Features:
- Automatic protocol detection
- DNS logger
- Fast IP matching
- file matching, logging, extraction, md5 checksum calculation
- Flow variables
- Graphics card acceleration
- Gzip decompression
- HTTP log module
- Independent HTP library
- IP reputation
- Lua scripting
- Multi-threading
- Prelude output
- Standard input methods
- Unified2 output
- Windows binaries
- And more...
