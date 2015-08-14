SpiderFoot - An Open Source Intelligence Automation Tool





SpiderFoot is an open source tool that is designed to automate the process of gathering intelligence about a given target, which may be an IP address, domain name, hostname or network subnet.







SpiderFoot can be used offensively, i.e. as part of a black-box penetration test to gather information about the target or defensively to identify what information your organisation is freely providing for attackers to use against you.

Requirements:

If your operating system is Linux/BSD/Solaris, you need Python 2.7 installed, in addition to the lxml, netaddr, M2Crypto, CherryPy, bs4, requests and Mako modules.





To install the dependencies using PIP, run the following:

~$ pip install lxml netaddr M2Crypto cherrypy mako requests bs4





On some distros, instead of M2Crypto, you must install it using APT instead:

~$ apt-get install python-m2crypto





Other modules such as PyPDF2, SOCKS and more are included in the SpiderFoot package, so you don’t need to install them separately.





If you are using Windows, no third party tools/libraries need to be installed, not even Python, because it is an executable!





Note: By default, SpiderFoot does not authenticate users connecting to its user-interface or serve over HTTPS, so avoid running it on a server/workstation that can be accessed from untrusted devices, as they will be able to control SpiderFoot remotely and initiate scans from your devices. As of SpiderFoot 2.7, to use authentication and HTTPS,



