SpearPhisher - Web Application To Send and Track Spear Phishing Campaigns
SpearPhisher is an open source web application that allows you to send and track SpearPhishing Campaigns. It can be used for user awareness testing and training, and also in penetration testing and reconnaissance.
It is made up of 3 components:
- Django Web Application for Creation and Management.
- SMTP Server for sending Emails.
- Bottle Web Application for Tracking Responses.
SpearPhisher makes use of the following 3rd-Party components:
