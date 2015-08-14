SpearPhisher - Web Application To Send and Track Spear Phishing Campaigns

SpearPhisher Web App

SpearPhisher is an open source web application that allows you to send and track SpearPhishing Campaigns. It can be used for user awareness testing and training, and also in penetration testing and reconnaissance.

SpearPhisher All Campaigns

It is made up of 3 components:
  • Django Web Application for Creation and Management.
  • SMTP Server for sending Emails.
  • Bottle Web Application for Tracking Responses.

SpearPhisher All Recipients

SpearPhisher makes use of the following 3rd-Party components:

