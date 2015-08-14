Samurai Web Testing Framework - A Virtual Machine Focused on Web Application Testing



Samurai Web Testing Framework is a virtual machine that has been pre-configured to function as a web pen-testing environment. The VM contains the best of the open source and free tools that focus on testing and attacking websites.

Fierce domain scanner and Maltego. For mapping, they have included tools such as WebScarab and ratproxy. For discovery. they have included tools such as w3af and Burp Suite. And, for exploitation, the final stage, they have included BeEF, AJAXShell and much more.





