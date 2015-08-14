Samurai Web Testing Framework - A Virtual Machine Focused on Web Application Testing
Samurai Web Testing Framework is a virtual machine that has been pre-configured to function as a web pen-testing environment. The VM contains the best of the open source and free tools that focus on testing and attacking websites.
Starting with reconnaissance, the developers have included tools such as the Fierce domain scanner and Maltego. For mapping, they have included tools such as WebScarab and ratproxy. For discovery. they have included tools such as w3af and Burp Suite. And, for exploitation, the final stage, they have included BeEF, AJAXShell and much more.
This VM also includes a pre-configured wiki, set up to be the central information store during your pen-test.
