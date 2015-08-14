pytbull - Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Testing Framework





Pytbull's main interface is based on the command line (CLI). To avoid a long list of arguments, the majority of the options are provided in the configuration file.

During a test campaign, all tests are shown in real time and detailed results can be shown by using the debug option.









Note: The tests are based on a very comprehensive syntax that enables one to write his/her own tests.





Once all tests have been processed, a HTML based report is available.



