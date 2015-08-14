Pyew - A Python Tool For Static Malware Analysis
Pyew is a python based command-line tool that allows you to analyze malware. It supports hexadecimal viewing, disassembly (Intel 16, 32 and 64 bits), PE and ELF file formats (it performs code analysis and let you write scripts using an API to perform many types of analysis), follows direct call/jmp instructions in the interactive command line, displays function names and string data references; supports OLE2 format, PDF format and more. It also supports plugins to add more features to the tool.
Pyew is very similar in some aspects to the following tools:
- The Interactive Disassembler (IDA). Although Pyew does not compete with IDA (and the author of the tool doesn't want it at all), it can be considered as a "mini IDA" focused on batch malware analysis.
- The almighty radare.
- The open source Biew and the commercial Hiew.
To start using Pyew, run it this way:
$ ./pyew.py filename
