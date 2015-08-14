Pyew - A Python Tool For Static Malware Analysis

Pyew is a python based command-line tool that allows you to analyze malware. It supports hexadecimal viewing, disassembly (Intel 16, 32 and 64 bits), PE and ELF file formats (it performs code analysis and let you write scripts using an API to perform many types of analysis), follows direct call/jmp instructions in the interactive command line, displays function names and string data references; supports OLE2 format, PDF format and more. It also supports plugins to add more features to the tool.