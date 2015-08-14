pWeb Suite - Web Application Penetration Testing Toolkit
pWeb Suite (formerly known as the "pCrack Suite") is a Perl based web application penetration testing suite that is equipped with a lot of basic penetration testing and vulnerability detection tools.
Tools:
- WP_Sniper: Wordpress vulnerability testing
- HelLFiRE: LFI vulnerability testing
- LogInject0r: LFi - log injection exploit
- Fibonacci: Calculates Fibonacci sequence with just two variables
- Primes: Pprime numbers generator
- Havijmd5BF: Havij Report file finder (Uses Google)
- md5online: MD5 Rainbow table lookup
- pBincracker: Pastebin passwords search
- ripemd160online: RIPEMD160 Rainbow table lookup
- sha1online: SHA1 Rainbow table lookup
- sha1on256ine: SHA256 Rainbow table lookup
- FileScope: File and Directory brute force tool
- STGB: Simple plain text Google Browser
- SMSQLi: Simple MySQL Injector
- EtsyShadow: Cracking password from recovered /etc/shadow- file
- RePsychoLoop: permutation generator using word lists or characters
- XSSPlay!: Cross Site Scripting vulnerability testing and graphical automation
- StringEnc: Obfuscation generator for XSS or Code Injection attacks
