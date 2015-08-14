OWASP Bricks - Web Application Security Learning Platform
OWASP Bricks is a web application security learning platform built on PHP and MySQL. It focuses on variations of commonly seen application security issues. Each 'Brick' has some sort of security issue which can be leveraged manually or using automated software tools. The mission is to 'Break the Bricks' and thus learn the various aspects of web application security.
Bricks are classified into three different sections: login pages, file upload pages and content pages. Each section has a number of pages which posses some security issues.
Requirements:
- uWAMP or XAMPP
- OWASP Mantra (or any web browser).
- 7-Zip
- EXIFeditor
- SQLMap
- And, Bricks (obviously).
You might also like:
Post a Comment