OS X Auditor - Mac Forensics Tool



OS X Auditor is a free Mac OS X computer forensics tool. It parses and hashes the following artifacts on the running system or a copy of a system you want to analyze:

the kernel extensions

the system agents and daemons

the third party's agents and daemons

the old and deprecated system and third party's startup items

the users' agents

the users' downloaded files

the installed applications





the users' quarantined files

the users' Safari history, downloads, topsites, LastSession, HTML5 databases and localstore

the users' Firefox cookies, downloads, form history, permissions, places, and signons

the users' Chrome history and archives history, cookies, login data, top sites, web data, HTML5 databases and local storage

the users' social and email accounts

the WiFi access points the audited system has been connected to (and tries to geolocate them)

It also looks for suspicious keywords in the .plist themselves.





OS X Auditor can also verify the reputation of each file on: