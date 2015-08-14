LinEnum - Local Linux Enumeration & Privilege Escalation Script
LinEnum is a shell script that can automate 65+ Linux commands that may come in useful when you are trying to escalate privileges on a target system.
The script also allows you to search for a keyword in *.conf and *.log files. Any matches will be displayed along with the full file path and line number on which the keyword was identified.
After the scan has completed (please be aware that it make take some time) you’ll be presented with (possibly quite extensive) output, to which any key findings will be highlighted in yellow with everything else documented under the relevant headings.
Here is the high-level summary of the checks/tasks performed by LinEnum::
- Kernel and distribution release details
- System Information:
- Hostname
- Networking details:
- Current IP
- Default route details
- DNS server information
- User Information:
- Current user details
- Last logged on users
- Shows users logged onto the host
- List all users including uid/gid information
- List root accounts
- Extracts password policies and hash storage method information
- Checks umask value
- Checks if password hashes are stored in /etc/passwd
- Extract full details for 'default' uid's such as 0, 1000, 1001 etc
- Attempt to read restricted files i.e. /etc/shadow
- List current users history files (i.e .bash_history, .nano_history etc.)
- Basic SSH checks
- Privileged access:
- Determine if /etc/sudoers is accessible
- Determine if the current user has Sudo access without a password
- Are known 'good' breakout binaries available via Sudo (i.e. nmap, vim etc.)
- Is root's home directory accessible
- List permissions for /home/
- Environmental:
- Display current $PATH
- Displays env information
- Jobs/Tasks:
- List all cron jobs
- Locate all world-writable cron jobs
- Locate cron jobs owned by other users of the system
- Services:
- List network connections (TCP & UDP)
- List running processes
- Lookup and list process binaries and associated permissions
- List inetd.conf/xined.conf contents and associated binary file permissions
- List init.d binary permissions
- Version Information (of the following):
- Sudo
- MYSQL
- Postgres
- Apache
- Checks user config
- Shows enabled modules
- Default/Weak Credentials:
- Checks for default/weak Postgres accounts
- Checks for default/weak MYSQL accounts
- Searches:
- Locate all SUID/GUID files
- Locate all world-writable SUID/GUID files
- Locate all SUID/GUID files owned by root
- Locate ‘interesting’ SUID/GUID files (i.e. nmap, vim etc)
- List all world-writable files
- Find/list all accessible *.plan files and display contents
- Find/list all accessible *.rhosts files and display contents
- Show NFS server details
- Locate *.conf and *.log files containing keyword supplied at script runtime
- List all *.conf files located in /etc
- Locate mail
- Platform/software specific tests:
- Checks to determine if we're in a Docker container
- Checks to see if the host has Docker installed
Usage:
/LinEnum.sh -k keyword -r report -e /tmp/ -t
- -k Enter keyword
- -e Enter export location
- -t Include thorough (lengthy) tests
- -r Enter report name
- -h Displays this help text
Running with no options = limited scans/no output file
- -e Requires the user enters an output location i.e. /tmp/export. If this location does not exist, it will be created.
- -r Requires the user to enter a report name. The report (.txt file) will be saved to the current working directory.
- -t Performs thorough (slow) tests. Without this switch default 'quick' scans are performed.
- -k An optional switch for which the user can search for a single keyword within many files.
You might also like:
Post a Comment