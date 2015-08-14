JBrute - An Open Source Security Tool To Audit Hashed Passwords

Note:

Features:

Both brute force and dictionary decryption methods supported

Built-in rule pre-processor for dictionary decryption

Flexible chained hashes decryption (like MD5(SHA1(MD5())))

Muli-platform support (by Java VM)

Multi-threading support for both brute force decryption and dictionary decryption

Several hashing algorithms supported

HOW TO USE JBRUTE

[Download links are at the end of this article]

jbrute --test --algorithm=1

jbrute --decrypt --hash=01F777A3310086F3F4FC28CC4B1ED900 --algorithm=1

--decrypt: decrypt a hash.

--algorithm=<CODE>: specify the code of the algoritm to use (multiple codes accepted)

Available codes:



1 : MD5

: MD5



2 : MD4

: MD4



5 : SHA-256

: SHA-256



6 : SHA-512

: SHA-512



8 : MD5CRYPT

: MD5CRYPT



9 : SHA-1

: SHA-1



A : ORACLE-10G

: ORACLE-10G



B : ORACLE-11G

: ORACLE-11G



C : NTLM

: NTLM



D : LM

: LM



E : MSSQL-2000

: MSSQL-2000



F : MSSQL-2005

: MSSQL-2005



G : MSSQL-2012

: MSSQL-2012



H : MYSQL-322

: MYSQL-322



I : MYSQL-411

: MYSQL-411



J : POSTGRESQL

: POSTGRESQL



K : SYBASE-ASE1502

: SYBASE-ASE1502



L: INFORMIX-1170

--chained_case=<STRING>: binary, lower case or upper case for chained hashing (multiple values accepted)

--charset=<CHARSET_NAME>: specify an available charset (default loweralpha)

--dict_file=<FILE_NAME>: specify the file name of the dictionary to use with --method=dictionary (default wordlist.txt)

--hash or --hash_file=<FILE_NAME>: specify one hash or the name of a file containing hashes.

--maxlength=<NUMBER>: max password length (default 7)

--method=<STRING>: 'brute' or 'dictionary' (default brute)

--minlength=<NUMBER>: min password length (default 1)

--postsalt=<STRING>: specify a post-salt to use only for no-special algorithms (default empty)

--presalt=<STRING>: specify a pre-salt to use only for no-special algorithms (default empty)

--rule_file=<FILE_NAME>: specify the file name of the rule's file to use with --method=dictionary (default rules.txt)

--salt_type=<STRING>: specify salt type.

--stdout: show rules application for --method=dictionary (default false)

--threads=<NUMBER>: number of threads to use (default 1)

--encrypt: encrypt a word.

--algorithm=<CODE>: specify the code of the algorithm to use (multiple codes accepted, default 1).

--base64: specify the final hash in base64 too.

--chained_case=<STRING>: binary, lower case or upper case for chained hashing (multiple values accepted)

--presalt=<STRING>: specify a pre-salt to use only for no-special algorithms (default empty)

--postsalt=<STRING>: specify a post-salt to use only for no-special algorithms (default empty)

--salt_type=<STRING>: specify salt type.

--upper: specify the final hash in uppercase.

--word=<STRING>: specify a word to encrypt

--expected: print hash example for each supported algorithm.

--guess: try to identify the algorithm of a hash (can return multiple algorithms).

--hash=<HASH> or --hash_file=<FILE_NAME>: specify one hash or the name of a file containing hashes.

--lucky: determinate the most probably algorithm for the hash (just one).

--list_charsets: print available charsets.

--test: estimate number of hashes that you could process with your actual hardware.

--algorithm=<CODE>: specify the code of the algoritm to use (multiple codes accepted, default 1).

--chained_case=<STRING>: binary, lower case or upper case for chained hashing (multiple values accepted)

--hashcount=<NUMBER>: number of hashes to use (default 1)

--time=<NUMBER>: number of seconds to use (default 5)

--threads=<NUMBER>: number of threads to use (default 1)

--salt: use a random salt for each hash (default false)

--version: print current version

JBrute is an open source tool written in Java to audit security and stronghold of stored password for several open source and commercial apps. It provides multi-platform support and flexible parameters to cover most of the possible password-auditing scenarios.It requires Java Runtime version 1.7 or higher.First, download the latest version of JBrute (). Then extract it.Then executewith arguments using the command prompt.Multiple codes accepted: combinations of codes 1, 2, 5, 6, 9.Accepted values: [R|L|U] (Raw, Lower or Upper, default L)Available rules: similar to in John the Ripper (masking partially supported).Accepted values: [hex|int64|utf8] (default utf8)Available codes: same ones as --decrypt --algorithm option.Accepted values: [R|L|U] (Raw, Lower or Upper, default L)Accepted values: [hex|int64|utf8] (default utf8)Available codes: same ones asoption.Accepted values: [R|L|U] (Raw, Lower or Upper, default L)