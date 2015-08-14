Introspy(iOS) - Tool For Blackbox iOS App Analysis



Introspy(iOS) is a Blackbox tool that you can use to understand what an iOS application is doing at runtime and identify potential security issues. The tool comprises two separate components: Introspy-iOS(tracer) and Introspy-Analyzer.



Introspy-iOS is basically a simple program that can be installed on a jailbroken iOS device. It will hook security-sensitive APIs called by a given application, including functions related to cryptography, IPCs, data storage or protection, networking, and user privacy. The call details are all recorded and persisted in an SQLite database on the device.





Introspy-Analyzer , which generates an HTML report displaying all recorded calls, plus a list of potential vulnerabilities affecting the application. This database can then be fed to, which generates an HTML report displaying all recorded calls, plus a list of potential vulnerabilities affecting the application.



Once installed, Introspy-iOS will store in an SQLite database all calls made by iOS applications to security-sensitive APIs.





