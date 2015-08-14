HconSTF - An Open Source Security Assessment Toolkit
HconSTF (Hcon Security Testing Framework) is an open source semi-automated security assessment toolset which can perform various tasks such as Web Penetration Testing, Exploits Development, Malware Analysis, and Open Source Intelligence (Cyber Spying & Doxing).
The whole framework uses different web technology clients as its development base platforms and further customizes it for security assessment needs.
HconSTF comes in two main flavours: Fire base, and Aqua base.
Fire base:
Its build upon Mozilla's technologies which provides,
- Gecko
- XUL runner
- Tons of add-ons
- Inbuilt web debugging tools
- User Interface freedom
- Totally hacker friendliness
Aqua base:
- Webkit
- Chromium
- Google chrome add-ons
- Minimal and simple user interface
- Strong alternative to Fire base
Having two editions based on two different web clients gives more choices to users, also provides bit-different toolset with different designs at base level.
Recommended system requirements for HconSTF:
- Operating System:
Microsoft Windows XP SP2 or higher, Microsoft Windows vista, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft, Windows 8 and 8.1, All major Linux distributions including Kali, Backtrack, Backbox.
- Hardware:
CPU: 1GHz x86 and x64 architecture
RAM: 1 GB minimum
Hard Disk Space: 150 MB
