HconSTF - An Open Source Security Assessment Toolkit

HconSTF (Hcon Security Testing Framework) is an open source semi-automated security assessment toolset which can perform various tasks such as Web Penetration Testing, Exploits Development, Malware Analysis, and Open Source Intelligence (Cyber Spying & Doxing).

The whole framework uses different web technology clients as its development base platforms and further customizes it for security assessment needs.





HconSTF comes in two main flavours: Fire base, and Aqua base.





Fire base:

Its build upon Mozilla's technologies which provides,

Gecko

XUL runner

Tons of add-ons

Inbuilt web debugging tools

User Interface freedom

Totally hacker friendliness





Aqua base:

Webkit

Chromium

Google chrome add-ons

Minimal and simple user interface

Strong alternative to Fire base

Having two editions based on two different web clients gives more choices to users, also provides bit-different toolset with different designs at base level.





Recommended system requirements for HconSTF:

Operating System:

Microsoft Windows XP SP2 or higher, Microsoft Windows vista, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft, Windows 8 and 8.1, All major Linux distributions including Kali, Backtrack, Backbox.





Hardware:

CPU: 1GHz x86 and x64 architecture

RAM: 1 GB minimum

Hard Disk Space: 150 MB



