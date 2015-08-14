HconSTF - An Open Source Security Assessment Toolkit

8:14 AM , , , , , , ,
HconSTF - An Open Source Security Assessment Toolkit

HconSTF (Hcon Security Testing Framework) is an open source semi-automated security assessment toolset which can perform various tasks such as Web Penetration Testing, Exploits Development, Malware Analysis, and Open Source Intelligence (Cyber Spying & Doxing).

The whole framework uses different web technology clients as its development base platforms and further customizes it for security assessment needs.

HconSTF comes in two main flavours: Fire base, and Aqua base.

Fire base:

Its build upon Mozilla's technologies which provides,
  • Gecko
  • XUL runner
  • Tons of add-ons
  • Inbuilt web debugging tools
  • User Interface freedom
  • Totally hacker friendliness

Aqua base:

  • Webkit
  • Chromium
  • Google chrome add-ons
  • Minimal and simple user interface
  • Strong alternative to Fire base

Having two editions based on two different web clients gives more choices to users, also provides bit-different toolset with different designs at base level.

Recommended system requirements for HconSTF:

  • Operating System:
Microsoft Windows XP SP2 or higher, Microsoft Windows vista, Microsoft Windows 7, Microsoft, Windows 8 and 8.1, All major Linux distributions including Kali, Backtrack, Backbox.

  • Hardware:
CPU: 1GHz x86 and x64 architecture

RAM: 1 GB minimum

Hard Disk Space: 150 MB

Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.