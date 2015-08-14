DAP Password Decryptor - Tool For Recovering Login Details From Download Accelerator Plus
DAP Password Decryptor is a free program that can instantly recover all the stored account passwords from Download Accelerator Plus (DAP). It works on both 32-bit & 64-bit platforms starting from Windows XP to Windows 10.
DAP is a download manager with a lot of cool features including Video Preview, Video converter, and Download Security.
Features:
- Instantly decrypt and recover stored premium account passwords from DAP
- Recover password of any length and complexity
- Easier and faster to use with its user-friendly cool GUI interface
- Sort feature to arrange the recovered passwords
- Save the recovered password list to HTML/TEXT/XML/CSV file
- Support for local Installation and uninstallation of the software
How To Use DAP Password Decryptor
First, download DAP Password Decryptor on your computer (download link is at the end of this article).
Extract the DAPPasswordDecryptor.zip and then execute Setup_DAPPasswordDecryptor.exe, install DAP Password Decryptor.
Launch the DAP Password Decryptor program. You will see a window as shown below.
Now click on "Start Recovery" button. You will see all the stored account details:
To save the recovered login details to the disk, click on the "Export" button, and then save it.
