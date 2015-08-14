DAP Password Decryptor - Tool For Recovering Login Details From Download Accelerator Plus

DAP Password Decryptor is a free program that can instantly recover all the stored account passwords from Download Accelerator Plus (DAP). It works on both 32-bit & 64-bit platforms starting from Windows XP to Windows 10.

DAP is a download manager with a lot of cool features including Video Preview, Video converter, and Download Security.



How To Use DAP Password Decryptor

First, download DAP Password Decryptor on your computer (download link is at the end of this article).Extract theand then execute, install DAP Password Decryptor.Launch the DAP Password Decryptor program. You will see a window as shown below.Now click on "" button. You will see all the stored account details:To save the recovered login details to the disk, click on the "" button, and then save it.