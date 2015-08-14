Bluebox-ng - VoIP Penetration Testing Framework
Bluebox-ng is an open-source pen testing framework written in CoffeeScript using Node.js powers. It is primarily focused in VoIP/UC.
Features:
- Asterisk AMI post-exploitation
- Authentication and extension brute-forcing through different types of SIP requests
- Auto VoIP/UC penetration test
- Automatic exploit searching (Exploit DB, PacketStorm, Metasploit)
- Automatic vulnerability searching (CVE, OSVDB, NVD)
- Command completion
- Cross-platform support
- DNS brute-force, zone transfer, etc.
- Dumb fuzzing
- Geolocation
- Other common protocols brute-force: Asterisk AMI, MySQL, MongoDB, SSH, (S)FTP, HTTP(S), TFTP, LDAP, SNMP
- Performance
- RFC compliant
- Report generation
- SHODAN, exploitsearch.net and Google Dorks
- SIP SQLi check
- SIP TLS and IPv6 support
- SIP Torture (RFC 4475) partial support
- SIP common security tools (scan, extension/password bruteforce, etc.)
- SIP denial of service (DoS) testing
- SIP over WebSockets (and WSS) support (RFC 7118)
- Some common network tools: whois, ping (also TCP), traceroute, etc.
- Web management panels discovery
