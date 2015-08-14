Bluebox-ng - VoIP Penetration Testing Framework

Features:

Asterisk AMI post-exploitation

Authentication and extension brute-forcing through different types of SIP requests

Auto VoIP/UC penetration test

Automatic exploit searching (Exploit DB, PacketStorm, Metasploit)

Automatic vulnerability searching (CVE, OSVDB, NVD)

Command completion

Cross-platform support

DNS brute-force, zone transfer, etc.

Dumb fuzzing

Geolocation

Other common protocols brute-force: Asterisk AMI, MySQL, MongoDB, SSH, (S)FTP, HTTP(S), TFTP, LDAP, SNMP

Performance

RFC compliant

Report generation

SHODAN, exploitsearch.net and Google Dorks

SIP SQLi check

SIP TLS and IPv6 support

SIP Torture (RFC 4475) partial support

SIP common security tools (scan, extension/password bruteforce, etc.)

SIP denial of service (DoS) testing

SIP over WebSockets (and WSS) support (RFC 7118)

Some common network tools: whois, ping (also TCP), traceroute, etc.

Web management panels discovery

Bluebox-ng is an open-source pen testing framework written in CoffeeScript using Node.js powers. It is primarily focused in VoIP/UC.