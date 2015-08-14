Binrev - Automate Reversing Windows Binaries For Pentesters
Binrev is a script for reverse-engineering Windows applications.
It can do the following:
- Static analysis: you can do a basic manual code review for decompiled sources to discover hidden communication channels, search for hard-coded passwords, or SQL injection vulnerabilities.
- Import decompiled projects to an IDE to reconstruct and modify the original source code
- Call hidden native exported functions with rundll32
Here is a rough description of what it does, and what tools it is using:
For exe, dll files:
- Detect and de-obfuscate for .NET libraries with de4dot
- Decompile .NET libraries with JustDecompile
- Zip decompiled source code to netsources.zip
- Run strings against native libraries
- Export calleable functions with dllexp. You can then try to run those functions with command Rundll32 ,
- Export dependencies with depends
- Extract native resources with resourcesextract
For jar files:
- Extract and combine java classes into a single zip file
- Decompile java sources with procyon
- Zip decompiled source code to javasources.zip
Requirements:
- .NET framework
- 7zip
- De4dot
- Depends
- Dll Export Viewer
- Java
- JustDecompile
- Peverify
- Procyon
- Resources Extract
Usage:1. Configure the correct path to the installed tools in the script:
set justdecompile="JustDecompileJustDecompile" set dllexp="dllexpdllexp" set peverify="peverify" set zip="7-Zip7z" set strings="strings" set de4dot=" de4dot-2.0.3de4dot" set java7="C:Program Files (x86)Javajre7binjava" set procyon="procyon-decompiler-0.5.7.jar"
2. Run
Binrev [Source folder] [Output folder]
Output:
- /java/decompiled: decompiled Java class files
- /native: native win32 libraries
- /native/resextract: native win32 resource files
- /net/decompiled: decompiled .NET projects
- /net/bin: .NET libraries and executables
- /net/deobs: deobfuscated .NET libraries
- /logs: strings on native libraries, exportable functions, dependencies, list of decompiled and native dlls
- /other: unhandled file extensions
You might also like:
- Browser Password Decryptor - Tool For Recovering Website Login Details Stored By Popular Web Browsers
Post a Comment