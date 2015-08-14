Binrev - Automate Reversing Windows Binaries For Pentesters

Static analysis: you can do a basic manual code review for decompiled sources to discover hidden communication channels, search for hard-coded passwords, or SQL injection vulnerabilities.

Import decompiled projects to an IDE to reconstruct and modify the original source code

Call hidden native exported functions with rundll32

Detect and de-obfuscate for .NET libraries with de4dot

Decompile .NET libraries with JustDecompile

Zip decompiled source code to netsources.zip

Run strings against native libraries

Export calleable functions with dllexp. You can then try to run those functions with command Rundll32 ,

Export dependencies with depends

Extract native resources with resourcesextract



For jar files:

Extract and combine java classes into a single zip file

Decompile java sources with procyon

Zip decompiled source code to javasources.zip

Binrev is a script for reverse-engineering Windows applications.It can do the following:Here is a rough description of what it does, and what tools it is using: