bee-box - A Custom Linux VM Pre-installed with bWAPP
bee-box is a custom Linux virtual machine pre-installed with bWAPP. It is compatible with VMware and VirtualBox. It gives you the opportunity to explore all bWAPP vulnerabilities. And, it's even possible to hack bee-box to get full root access.
Features:
- Apache, Lighttpd, Nginx, MySQL and PHP installed
- Several PHP extensions installed (LDAP, SQLite,…)
- Vulnerable Bash, Drupal, OpenSSL and PHP-CGI
- Insecure DistCC, FTP, NTP, SNMP, VNC, WebDAV
- phpMyAdmin and SQLiteManager installed
- Postfix installed and configured
- AppArmor disabled
- Weak self-signed SSL certificate
- 'Fine-tuned' file access permissions
- .htaccess files support enabled
- Some basic security tools installed
- Shortcuts to reinstall and update bWAPP
- An outdated Linux kernel…
