bee-box - A Custom Linux VM Pre-installed with bWAPP

bee-box is a custom Linux virtual machine pre-installed with bWAPP. It is compatible with VMware and VirtualBox. It gives you the opportunity to explore all bWAPP vulnerabilities. And, it's even possible to hack bee-box to get full root access.

bee-box snapshot

Features:

  • Apache, Lighttpd, Nginx, MySQL and PHP installed
  • Several PHP extensions installed (LDAP, SQLite,…)
  • Vulnerable Bash, Drupal, OpenSSL and PHP-CGI
  • Insecure DistCC, FTP, NTP, SNMP, VNC, WebDAV
  • phpMyAdmin and SQLiteManager installed
  • Postfix installed and configured
  • AppArmor disabled
  • Weak self-signed SSL certificate
  • 'Fine-tuned' file access permissions
  • .htaccess files support enabled
  • Some basic security tools installed
  • Shortcuts to reinstall and update bWAPP
  • An outdated Linux kernel…


Download bee-box

