Viproy - VoIP Penetration Testing & Exploitation Kit
Viproy is a VoIP (voice over IP) Penetration Testing Kit that is equipped with Skinny, SIP and MSRP libraries to develop custom security tests, as well as PoC security testing modules. The modules can be used to test SIP design and authorization flaws, Skinny service issues, cloud VoIP design issues and client software vulnerabilities.
Current Testing Modules:
- Boghe VoIP Client INVITE PoC Exploit (New)
- Boghe VoIP Client MSRP PoC Exploit (New)
- CUCDM Call Forwarder
- CUCDM Speed Dial Manipulator
- Cisco CDP Spoofer
- MITM Proxy TCP
- MITM Proxy UDP
- MSRP Message Tester with SIP INVITE Support (New)
- SIP Brute Force
- SIP Enumerate
- SIP Invite
- SIP Message
- SIP Message with INVITE Support (New)
- SIP Negotiate
- SIP Options
- SIP Proxy Bounce
- SIP Register
- SIP Subscribe
- SIP Trust Hacking
- SIP UDP Amplification DoS
- Sample MSRP Message Fuzzer with SIP INVITE Support (New)
- Sample MSRP Message Header Fuzzer with SIP INVITE Support (New)
- Sample SIP SDP Fuzzer (New)
- Skinny Call
- Skinny Call Forward
- Skinny Register
Black Hat USA 2016 - VoIP Wars: The Phreakers Awaken
Black Hat Europe 2015 - VoIP Wars: Destroying Jar Jar Lync
DEF CON 23 - The Art of VoIP Hacking Workshop Slide Deck
Black Hat USA 2014 / DEF CON 22 - VoIP Wars: Attack of the Cisco Phones
DEF CON 21 - VoIP Wars: Return of the SIP
Attacking SIP/VoIP Servers Using Viproy
