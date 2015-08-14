Resolver - A Reverse DNS Lookup Tool
Resolver is a windows tool that allows you to perform a reverse DNS Lookup for a given IP address or for a range of IP's in order to find its PTR.
"While the main purpose of the Domain Name System is to point domains to IP addresses, a PTR record works in the opposite way - it associates an IP with a domain name. Because of its purpose, a PTR record is sometimes called Reverse DNS Record. The purpose of a PTR record is mostly administrative - it shows an IP is in fact used with a particular domain."
Features:
- Resolve a single IP address
- Resolve a C class IP range
- Resolve from a list of IP's
- Export results to a text file
- Copy Results to Clipboard
- DNS Records Bruteforce
- Support Custom Insertion Points
You might also like:
Post a Comment