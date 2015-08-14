Nessus - An Advanced Vulnerability Scanner

Features:

Reporting and Monitoring:

Flexible reporting: Customize reports to sort by vulnerability or host, create an executive summary or compare scan results to highlight changes.

Native (XML), PDF (requires Java be installed on Nessus server), HTML and CSV formats.

Targeted email notifications of scan results, remediation recommendations and scan configuration improvements.

Scanning Capabilities:

Discovery: Accurate, high-speed asset discovery.

Scanning: Vulnerability scanning (including IPv4/IPv6/hybrid networks).

Un-credentialed vulnerability discovery.

Credentialed scanning for system hardening and missing patches.

Meets PCI DSS requirements for internal vulnerability scanning.

Coverage: Broad asset coverage and profiling

Network devices: firewalls/routers/switches (Juniper, Check Point, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks),printers, storage.

Offline configuration auditing of network devices.

Virtualization VMware ESX, ESXi, vSphere, vCenter, Microsoft, Hyper-V, Citrix Xen Server.

Operating systems: Windows, OS X, Linux, Solaris, FreeBSD, Cisco iOS, IBM iSeries.

Databases: Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, DB2, Informix/DRDA, PostgreSQL, MongoDB.

Web applications: Web servers, web services, OWASP vulnerabilities.

Cloud: Scans the configuration of cloud applications like Salesforce and cloud instances like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Rackspace.

Compliance: Helps meet government, regulatory and corporate requirements.

Helps to enforce PCI DSS requirements for secure configuration, system hardening, malware detection, web application scanning and access controls.

Threats: Botnet/malicious, process/anti-virus auditing

Detect viruses, malware, backdoors, hosts communicating with botnet-infected systems, known/unknown processes, web services linking to malicious content.

Compliance auditing: FFIEC, FISMA, CyberScope,GLBA, HIPAA/ HITECH, NERC, SCAP, SOX.

Configuration auditing: CERT, CIS, COBIT/ITIL, DISA STIGs, FDCC, ISO, NIST, NSA, PCI.

Control Systems Auditing: SCADA systems, embedded devices and ICS applications.

Sensitive Content Auditing: PII (e.g., credit card numbers, SSNs).





Key Benefits Reduce the attack surface: Prevents attacks by identifying vulnerabilities that need to be addressed. Comprehensive: Meets the widest range of compliance and regulatory standards. Scalable: Start with a Nessus Professional single user license and move to Nessus Manager or Tenable.io as your vulnerability management needs increase. Low total cost of ownership(TCO): Complete vulnerability scanning solution for one low cost. Constantly updated: New content continually being added by the Tenable research team.



