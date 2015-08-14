HookME - Tool For Intercepting Communications with API Hooking
HookME is a program designed for intercepting communications by hooking the process and the API calls. It has a simple and nice GUI that allows you to easily change the data packet content in real time, and to drop or forward the packet.
It also has a python system plugin to extend its functionality.
HookME can be used for analyzing and modifying network protocols, creating malwares or backdoors, and for protocol vulnerability memory patching. It can also be used as an application firewall (thanks to "on the fly" filters that it supports), or as a post-exploitation tool, or whatever you can create with plugins...
Here is a video on how to create a backdoor using HookME (In this video, the python plugins are injected into the mysqld.exe process allowing an attacker to execute remote commands):
