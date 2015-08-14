Hackersh (Hacker Shell) - An Open Source Command-line Shell For Security Testing

Hackersh (Hacker Shell) is a free and open source shell (command interpreter) written in Python with Pythonect-like syntax, built-in security commands, and out of the box wrappers for various security tools. It is like Unix pipeline, but for processing security information and metadata rather than bytes. In short, it is basically an interactive console for security research and testing.

Hackersh Snapshot

Requirements:


HOW TO INSTALL HACKERSH

  • Automatic installation: 
Hackersh is listed in PyPI and can be installed with pip or easy_install:.
easy_install hackersh
or
pip install hackersh

  • Manual installation:
First, download Hackersh-0.2.0.tar.gz.
tar xvzf Hackersh-0.2.0.tar.gz
cd Hackersh-0.2.0
sudo python setup.py install


Download Hackersh 0.2.0.tar.gz

Download Hackersh 0.2.0.zip

Download Hackersh (GitHub)



