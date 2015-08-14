Hackersh (Hacker Shell) - An Open Source Command-line Shell For Security Testing
Hackersh (Hacker Shell) is a free and open source shell (command interpreter) written in Python with Pythonect-like syntax, built-in security commands, and out of the box wrappers for various security tools. It is like Unix pipeline, but for processing security information and metadata rather than bytes. In short, it is basically an interactive console for security research and testing.
Requirements:
HOW TO INSTALL HACKERSH
- Automatic installation:
Hackersh is listed in PyPI and can be installed with pip or easy_install:.
easy_install hackershor
pip install hackersh
- Manual installation:
tar xvzf Hackersh-0.2.0.tar.gz cd Hackersh-0.2.0 sudo python setup.py install
You might also like:
Post a Comment