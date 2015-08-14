Ghost Phisher - Tool For Phishing and Penetration Attacks
Ghost Phisher is a wireless and Ethernet security auditing and attack software written using the Python Programming Language and the Python Qt GUI library.
It has the ability to emulate access points and deploy various internal networking servers for networking, penetration testing and phishing attacks.
Requirements:
Ghost Phisher currently has the following features:
- HTTP Server
- Inbuilt RFC 1035 DNS Server
- Inbuilt RFC 2131 DHCP Server
- Webpage Hosting and Credential Logger (Phishing)
- Wifi Access point Emulator
- Session Hijacking (Passive and Ethernet Modes)
- ARP Cache Poisoning (MITM and DOS Attacks)
- Penetration using Metasploit Bindings
- Automatic credential logging using SQLite Database
