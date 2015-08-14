Ghost Phisher - Tool For Phishing and Penetration Attacks



Ghost Phisher is a wireless and Ethernet security auditing and attack software written using the Python Programming Language and the Python Qt GUI library.







It has the ability to emulate access points and deploy various internal networking servers for networking, penetration testing and phishing attacks.

Requirements:

Ghost Phisher currently has the following features:

HTTP Server

Inbuilt RFC 1035 DNS Server

Inbuilt RFC 2131 DHCP Server

Webpage Hosting and Credential Logger (Phishing)

Wifi Access point Emulator

Session Hijacking (Passive and Ethernet Modes)

ARP Cache Poisoning (MITM and DOS Attacks)

Penetration using Metasploit Bindings