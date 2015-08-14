Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit (EMET) - An Anti-Exploitation Tool

Benefits of EMET:

Helps raise the bar against attackers: EMET helps protect against new and undiscovered threats even before they are formally addressed through security updates or antimalware software. It includes 12 security mitigations that complement other defense in-depth security measures, such as Windows Defender and antivirus software. EMET installs with default protection profiles, which are XML files that contain preconfigured settings for common Microsoft and third-party applications.

Works well for the enterprise: Enterprise IT professionals can easily deploy EMET through Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager and apply Group Policies in Windows Active Directory to comply with enterprise account, user, and role policies. Administrators can customize and configure EMET deployments and determine which applications they want to protect through which mitigation techniques. Even for enterprise legacy software that cannot easily be rewritten, or for software being phased out where the source code is not available, EMET provides mitigation protections. The reporting capabilities in EMET are provided through a component called the EMET Agent, which allows enterprises to create logs and notifications for audit purposes.

Helps protect in a wide range of scenarios: EMET is compatible with most commonly used third-party applications at home and in the enterprise, from productivity software to music players. It works for a range of client and server operating systems used at home and in the enterprise. When users browse secure HTTPS sites on the Internet or log on to popular social media sites, EMET can help further protect by validating Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificates against a set of user-defined rules.

Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit (EMET) is a free security tool that can anticipate the most common actions and techniques attackers might use in compromising a computer, and help you protect your computer by diverting, terminating, blocking, and invalidating those actions and techniques.It can even protect you from new and undiscovered threats.This doesn't mean that EMET is all you need to protect your computer from hackers. EMET is just an additional layer of security. So, don't remove your anti-malware and firewall programs.