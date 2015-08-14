Binwalk - Firmware Analysis Tool



Binwalk is a firmware analysis tool designed to assist in the analysis, extraction, and reverse engineering of firmware images and other binary blobs. It is simple to use, fully scriptable and can be easily extended via custom signatures, extraction rules, and plugin modules.

It uses the libmagic library, so it is compatible with magic signatures created for the Unix file utility.





Binwalk includes a custom magic signature file which contains improved signatures for files that are commonly found in firmware images such as compressed/archived files, firmware headers, Linux kernels, bootloaders, filesystems, etc.



Note: Binwalk supports Python 2.7 - 3.x. Although most systems have Python2.7 set as their default Python interpreter, Binwalk does run faster in Python3.





HOW TO INSTALL BINWALK



$ wget https://github.com/devttys0/binwalk/archive/master.zip $ unzip master.zip First, download binwalk:

Install binwalk; if you have a previously installed version of binwalk, it is suggested that you uninstall it before upgrading:

$ (cd binwalk-master && sudo python setup.py uninstall && sudo python setup.py install)

$ sudo ./binwalk-master/deps.sh



Usage:

binwalk [OPTIONS] [FILE1] [FILE2] [FILE3] ... Signature Scan Options: -B, --signature Scan target file(s) for common file signatures -R, --raw=<str> Scan target file(s) for the specified sequence of bytes -A, --opcodes Scan target file(s) for common executable opcode signatures -m, --magic=<file> Specify a custom magic file to use -b, --dumb Disable smart signature keywords -I, --invalid Show results marked as invalid -x, --exclude=<str> Exclude results that match <str> -y, --include=<str> Only show results that match <str> Extraction Options: -e, --extract Automatically extract known file types -D, --dd=<type:ext:cmd> Extract <type> signatures, give the files an extension of <ext>, and execute <cmd> -M, --matryoshka Recursively scan extracted files -d, --depth=<int> Limit matryoshka recursion depth (default: 8 levels deep) -C, --directory=<str> Extract files/folders to a custom directory (default: current working directory) -j, --size=<int> Limit the size of each extracted file -n, --count=<int> Limit the number of extracted files -r, --rm Delete carved files after extraction -z, --carve Carve data from files, but don't execute extraction utilities Entropy Analysis Options: -E, --entropy Calculate file entropy -F, --fast Use faster, but less detailed, entropy analysis -J, --save Save plot as a PNG -Q, --nlegend Omit the legend from the entropy plot graph -N, --nplot Do not generate an entropy plot graph -H, --high=<float> Set the rising edge entropy trigger threshold (default: 0.95) -L, --low=<float> Set the falling edge entropy trigger threshold (default: 0.85) Binary Diffing Options: -W, --hexdump Perform a hexdump / diff of a file or files -G, --green Only show lines containing bytes that are the same among all files -i, --red Only show lines containing bytes that are different among all files -U, --blue Only show lines containing bytes that are different among some files -w, --terse Diff all files, but only display a hex dump of the first file Raw Compression Options: -X, --deflate Scan for raw deflate compression streams -Z, --lzma Scan for raw LZMA compression streams -P, --partial Perform a superficial, but faster, scan -S, --stop Stop after the first result General Options: -l, --length=<int> Number of bytes to scan -o, --offset=<int> Start scan at this file offset -O, --base=<int> Add a base address to all printed offsets -K, --block=<int> Set file block size -g, --swap=<int> Reverse every n bytes before scanning -f, --log=<file> Log results to file -c, --csv Log results to file in CSV format -t, --term Format output to fit the terminal window -q, --quiet Suppress output to stdout -v, --verbose Enable verbose output -h, --help Show help output -a, --finclude=<str> Only scan files whose names match this regex -p, --fexclude=<str> Do not scan files whose names match this regex -s, --status=<int> Enable the status server on the specified port

Debian users can install all optional and suggested extractors/dependencies using the included deps.sh script (recommended):If you are not a Debian user, or if you wish to install only selected dependencies, see the INSTALL documentation for more details.