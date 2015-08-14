SSLyze - Tool For Analysing SSL/TLS Configurations
SSLyze is a Python library and a CLI tool that can analyze the SSL configuration of a server by connecting to it. It is designed to be fast and comprehensive, and can help organizations and testers to identify misconfigurations that are affecting their SSL/TLS servers.
It uses an OpenSSL wrapper written in C called nassl, which is specifically developed for allowing SSLyze to access the low-level OpenSSL APIs needed to perform deep SSL testing.
Features:
- Python API, in order to run scans and process the results directly from Python.
- Scans are automatically dispatched among multiple processes, making them very fast.
- Performance testing: session resumption and TLS tickets support.
- Security testing: weak cipher suites, insecure renegotiation, CRIME, Heartbleed and more.
- Server certificate validation and revocation checking through OCSP stapling.
- Support for StartTLS handshakes on SMTP, XMPP, LDAP, POP, IMAP, RDP, PostGres, and FTP.
- Support for client certificates when scanning servers that perform mutual authentication.
- Scan results can be written to an XML or JSON file for further processing.
SSLyze can be installed directly via pip:
pip install --upgrade setuptools pip install sslyze sslyze --regular www.yahoo.com:443 www.google.com "[2607:f8b0:400a:807::2004]:443"
It is also easy to directly clone the repository and the fetch the requirements:
git clone https://github.com/nabla-c0d3/sslyze.git cd sslyze pip install -r requirements.txt --target ./lib python -m sslyze --regular www.yahoo.com:443 www.google.com "[2607:f8b0:400a:807::2004]:443"
On Linux, the "python-dev" package needs to be installed first so that the nassl C extension can be compiled:
sudo apt-get install python-dev
SSLyze has been tested on the following platforms:
- Windows 7 (32 and 64 bits)
- Debian 7 (32 and 64 bits)
- MacOS Sierra
SSLyze can also be used as a Python module in order to run scans and process the results directly in Python.
A simple example follows:
# Setup the server to scan and ensure it is online/reachable hostname = u'smtp.gmail.com' try: server_info = ServerConnectivityInfo(hostname=hostname, port=587, tls_wrapped_protocol=TlsWrappedProtocolEnum.STARTTLS_SMTP) server_info.test_connectivity_to_server() except ServerConnectivityError as e: # Could not establish an SSL connection to the server raise RuntimeError(u'Error when connecting to {}: {}'.format(hostname, e.error_msg)) # Run one scan command synchronously to list the server's TLS 1.0 cipher suites print(u'\nRunning one scan command synchronously...') synchronous_scanner = SynchronousScanner() command = Tlsv10ScanCommand() scan_result = synchronous_scanner.run_scan_command(server_info, command) for cipher in scan_result.accepted_cipher_list: print(u' {}'.format(cipher.name))
You might also like:
Post a Comment