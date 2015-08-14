SSLyze - Tool For Analysing SSL/TLS Configurations



SSLyze is a Python library and a CLI tool that can analyze the SSL configuration of a server by connecting to it. It is designed to be fast and comprehensive, and can help organizations and testers to identify misconfigurations that are affecting their SSL/TLS servers.



It uses an OpenSSL wrapper written in C called nassl, which is specifically developed for allowing SSLyze to access the low-level OpenSSL APIs needed to perform deep SSL testing.





Features:

Python API, in order to run scans and process the results directly from Python.

Scans are automatically dispatched among multiple processes, making them very fast.

Performance testing: session resumption and TLS tickets support.

Security testing: weak cipher suites, insecure renegotiation, CRIME, Heartbleed and more.

Server certificate validation and revocation checking through OCSP stapling.

Support for StartTLS handshakes on SMTP, XMPP, LDAP, POP, IMAP, RDP, PostGres, and FTP.

Support for client certificates when scanning servers that perform mutual authentication.

Scan results can be written to an XML or JSON file for further processing.

And much more!





SSLyze can be installed directly via pip:

pip install --upgrade setuptools pip install sslyze sslyze --regular www.yahoo.com:443 www.google.com "[2607:f8b0:400a:807::2004]:443"

git clone https://github.com/nabla-c0d3/sslyze.git cd sslyze pip install -r requirements.txt --target ./lib python -m sslyze --regular www.yahoo.com:443 www.google.com "[2607:f8b0:400a:807::2004]:443"

python-dev" package needs to be installed first so that the nassl C extension can be compiled:

sudo apt-get install python-dev On Linux, the "" package needs to be installed first so that the nassl C extension can be compiled:

Windows 7 (32 and 64 bits)

Debian 7 (32 and 64 bits)

MacOS Sierra





SSLyze can also be used as a Python module in order to run scans and process the results directly in Python.







# Setup the server to scan and ensure it is online/reachable hostname = u'smtp.gmail.com' try: server_info = ServerConnectivityInfo(hostname=hostname, port=587, tls_wrapped_protocol=TlsWrappedProtocolEnum.STARTTLS_SMTP) server_info.test_connectivity_to_server() except ServerConnectivityError as e: # Could not establish an SSL connection to the server raise RuntimeError(u'Error when connecting to {}: {}'.format(hostname, e.error_msg)) # Run one scan command synchronously to list the server's TLS 1.0 cipher suites print(u'

Running one scan command synchronously...') synchronous_scanner = SynchronousScanner() command = Tlsv10ScanCommand() scan_result = synchronous_scanner.run_scan_command(server_info, command) for cipher in scan_result.accepted_cipher_list: print(u' {}'.format(cipher.name)) A simple example follows:

It is also easy to directly clone the repository and the fetch the requirements: