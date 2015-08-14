HTTrack Website Copier - A Free Website Mirroring Tool

10:41 AM , , , , , , , , , , ,
HTTrack Website Copier - A Free Website Mirroring Tool

HTTrack Website Copier is a free utility that allows you to download websites from the Internet to a local directory. Once the download is complete, you can browse the website from link to link, as if you are viewing it online.

It can also update an existing mirrored site, and resume interrupted mirroring tasks.

HTTrack Website Copier is one of the best free website mirroring tools in the world.


HOW TO USE  HTTrack WEBSITE COPIER

First, download HTTrack Website Copier onto your computer (download links are at the end of this article).

Then install it, or run it if it is a portable version. Then you will see a window as shown below.

HTTrack Website Copier Snapshot 1

Click on "OK".

HTTrack Website Copier Snapshot 2

Now, click on the "Next >" button, and then enter the project details such as the project name and category. And, if you want to change the website download location, click on the ".." button which is right next to the "Base path" field, and select a new location. (see the image below).

HTTrack Website Copier Project Settings Snapshot

Then click on the "Next >" button, and then configure the "Mirroring Mode".

First, select the Action from the drop-down menu, then enter URL(s) or select a text file containing URLs. Then configure the mirror options.

HTTrack Website Copier Mirroring Setting Snapshot

Now, click on the "Next >" button.

HTTrack Website Copier Connection Setting Snapshot

 Then click on the "Finish" button.

It will start downloading the website (see the below image).

HTTrack Website Copier Downloading Website Snapshot

Wait for completion....

(Took me almost 5 hours to complete the download.)

HTTrack Website Copier Mirroring Operation complete Snapshot

Now if you want to see the mirrored version of the website, click on the "Browse Mirrored Website" button, or just browse to the download location (default: c:/My Web Sites), open the project folder and then open the main HTML file (index.html).

Mirrored site effecthacking Screenshot

That's all. I hope you liked this article. If you did, please share...

Download HTTrack Website Copier


Post a Comment

No comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.