Hashcat - An Advanced Password Cracking Tool

Hashcat is an advanced password cracking program that supports five unique modes of attack: Straight, Combination, Brute-force, Hybrid dictionary + mask, and Hybrid mask + dictionary.





GPU Driver requirements: AMD GPUs on Windows require "AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition" (15.12 or later)

AMD GPUs on Linux require "AMDGPU-Pro Driver" (16.40 or later)

Intel CPUs require "OpenCL Runtime for Intel Core and Intel Xeon Processors" (16.1.1 or later)

Intel GPUs on Windows require "OpenCL Driver for Intel Iris and Intel HD Graphics"

Intel GPUs on Linux require "OpenCL 2.0 GPU Driver Package for Linux" (2.0 or later)

NVIDIA GPUs require "NVIDIA Driver" (367.x or later)

Features: Open-Source (MIT License)

Multi-OS (Linux, Windows, and OSX)

Multi-Platform (CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA, etc., everything that comes with an OpenCL runtime).

Multi-Hash (Cracking multiple hashes at the same time).

Multi-Devices (Utilizing multiple devices in the same system).

Multi-Device-Types (Utilizing mixed device types in the same system).

Supports distributed cracking networks (using overlay).

Supports interactive pause/resume.

Supports sessions.

Supports restore.

Supports reading password candidates from file and stdin.

Supports hex-salt and hex-charset.

Supports automatic performance tuning.

Supports automatic keyspace ordering markov-chains.

Built-in benchmarking system.

Integrated thermal watchdog.

200+ Hash-types implemented with performance in mind.





Here are those highly-optimized hashing algorithms: