evasi0n - Jailbreak Tool For iOS 6, 7 Devices
evasi0n is an untethered jailbreak application that allows you to perform jailbreak operations on devices running iOS 6 or 7.
If you don't know what is Jailbreaking, and you are too lazy to google, read this:
Jailbreaking is the process of removing software restrictions imposed by the device manufacturer. Usually, people do this to install apps that are not approved by the company, and to customize the device's look.
evasi0n is one of the easy-to-use jailbreak applications out there!
Requirements:
- A computer, running Windows (XP minimum), Mac OS X (10.7 minimum).
- iTunes installed if you're running Windows.
- A USB cable to connect the device to the computer.
- Backup your device using iTunes (or iCloud) before using evasi0n. If something breaks, you'll always be able to recover your data.
- Please disable the lock passcode of your iOS device before using evasi0n. It can cause issues.
- Avoid all iOS and iTunes related tasks until evasi0n is complete.
- If the process gets stuck somewhere, it's safe to restart the program, reboot the device (if necessary by holding down Power and Home until it shuts down), and rerun the process.
- If you get an error on OS X 10.8/10.9 saying that evasi0n can't be opened, control-click (or right-click) the app and on the revealed context menu, choose 'Open'. On the ensuing dialogue box, choose 'Open' as well.
