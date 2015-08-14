evasi0n - Jailbreak Tool For iOS 6, 7 Devices



evasi0n is an untethered jailbreak application that allows you to perform jailbreak operations on devices running iOS 6 or 7.

If you don't know what is Jailbreaking, and you are too lazy to google, read this:





Jailbreaking is the process of removing software restrictions imposed by the device manufacturer. Usually, people do this to install apps that are not approved by the company, and to customize the device's look.











Requirements: A computer, running Windows (XP minimum), Mac OS X (10.7 minimum).

iTunes installed if you're running Windows.

A USB cable to connect the device to the computer.

evasi0n is one of the easy-to-use jailbreak applications out there!