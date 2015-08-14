Chrome Autofill Viewer - Tool For Viewing, Recovering, and Deleting Autocomplete Data From Google Chrome



Chrome Autofill Viewer is a free program that allows you to easily see and delete all of your autocomplete data from Google Chrome browser. For those who don't know, the autocomplete data is what you type in the form fields while using the Internet. Your autocomplete data may contain your login name, pin, passwords, email, address, phone, credit/debit card number, search history, and etc.

This program also allows you to view autocomplete data from a history file belonging to another user on the same computer or a remote system.





Since the Chrome Autofill Viewer is completely portable, you can run it from any location on your system or even from a USB drive.





It also has the ability to automatically detect Chrome's Autofill file.





The sort feature in this program can help you to arrange the data in various orders, which is really helpful for searching through 100's of entries.

Supported Platforms:

Windows XP (32 & 64-bit)

Windows Server 2003 (32 & 64-bit)

Windows Vista (32 & 64-bit)

Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit)

Windows 8 (32 & 64-bit)

Windows 10 (32 & 64-bit)



Chrome stores Autofill data in a file called "Web Data" within the profile folder.



[Windows XP]

C:\Documents and Settings\<username>\Application Data\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\

[Windows Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8/Windows 10]

C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\

Chrome stores Autofill data in a file called "Web Data" within the profile folder.

HOW TO USE CHROME AUTOFILL VIEWER

First, download Chrome Autofill Viewer onto your computer (download link is at the end of this article).

Extract the zip file.





Then run the ChromeAutofillViewer.exe file, you will see a window as shown below.





Now, click on the "Show All" button. All the stored Autofill entries will display in the window.

As you can see in the above image, for each entry, it displays Field Name, Value, Total Used Count, First Used Date, and Last Used Date.





Now, if you want to delete all the Autofill entries, click on the "Delete All" button, you will see a dialog box like this:

Then click on the "Yes" button.





If you want to save (export) the displayed Autofill list to an HTML/XML/TEXT/CSV file, click on the "Report" button.





If you want to copy a particular value, right-click and select "Copy Value".





That's all.