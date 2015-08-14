Browser Password Dump - Command-line Tool For Recovering Website Login Details



Browser Password Dump is a free command-line tool that can instantly recover your lost passwords from web browsers. This is the command-line version of Browser Password Decryptor . Browser Password Dump is a free command-line tool that can instantly recover your lost passwords from web browsers. This is the command-line version of





It has the ability to automatically discover installed applications on your system and to recover all the stored web login passwords within seconds.

Browser Password Dump works on both 32-bit & 64-bit platforms starting from Windows XP to new Windows 10 version.





HOW TO USE BROWSER PASSWORD DUMP First, download Browser Password Dump.zip onto your computer. Then extract it, run the setup file, install it.

Now, browse to C:\Program Files (x86)\SecurityXploded\Browser Password Dump

Then right-click while holding the "Shift" key down.

Select "Open command window here". You will see a cmd prompt window as shown below.









Type in a command using this syntax: BrowserPasswordDump.exe [-h | -f <output_file_name>]





Examples: To dump login passwords from all the Browsers to console, use this command: BrowserPasswordDump.exe





To dump login passwords from all the Browsers to a file 'c:\passlist.txt', use this: BrowserPasswordDump.exe -f "c:\passlist.txt"



If you want to access the help screen, execute this command: BrowserPasswordDump.exe -h





It supports the following browsers: