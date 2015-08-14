ASLR Process Scanner - Tool For Identifying ASLR Enabled Processes





Address space layout randomization (ASLR) is a memory-protection process for operating systems that guards against buffer-overflow attacks by randomizing the location where system executables are loaded into memory. - searchsecurity.techtarget.com





Since the ASLR Process Scanner is a command line tool, it is very easy to automate it through scripting.





It is available in both 32-bit & 64-bit versions and works on almost all Windows platforms (Vista to 10).





HOW TO USE ASLR PROCESS SCANNER

ASLR Process Scanner is a free command-line tool that can display all the ASLR enabled Processes.If you don't know what is ASLR and you are too lazy to google, read this: