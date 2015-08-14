Advanced Windows Service Manager - Tool For Analyzing Windows Services

Advanced Windows Service Manager is a software for analyzing Windows Services. It offers unique features like Detection of Malicious/Rootkit Services, Automatic Threat Analysis, Service Filter mechanism, Integrated Online Virus/Malware Scan, Color based Threat Representation, and HTML/XML based Service Report.



It uses heuristic analysis along with other anti-rootkit techniques such as Bypass Hook method to detect malicious services. The integrated "Scan Online" functionality allows you to verify the malicious nature of services by using VirusTotal, ProcessLibrary, and Google.

HOW TO USE ADVANCED WINDOWS SERVICE MANAGER

First, download and install Advanced Windows Service Manager onto your computer (download links are at the end of this article). Then run the program with administrative privileges (run as administrator). You will see a window as shown below.





It works on almost all Windows systems (XP to 10).