Xortool - A Tool To Analyze Multi-byte XOR Cipher



Xortool is a python tool that allows you to analyze multi-byte xor cipher and guess the xor key (based on count of equal chars) and the key length (base on knowledge of most frequent char).

Note: Python3 is not supported, use python 2.x.

Usage: xortool [-h|--help] [OPTIONS] [<filename>] Options: -l,--key-length length of the key (integer) -c,--char most possible char (one char or hex code) -m,--max-keylen=32 maximum key length to probe (integer) -x,--hex input is hex-encoded str -b,--brute-chars brute-force all possible characters -o,--brute-printable same as -b but will only use printable characters for keys

Example: # xor is xortool/xortool-xor tests $ xor -f /bin/ls -s "secret_key" > binary_xored tests $ xortool binary_xored The most probable key lengths: 2: 5.0% 5: 8.7% 8: 4.9% 10: 15.4% 12: 4.8% 15: 8.5% 18: 4.8% 20: 15.1% 25: 8.4% 30: 14.9% Key-length can be 5*n Most possible char is needed to guess the key! # 00 is the most frequent byte in binaries tests $ xortool binary_xored -l 10 -c 00 ... 1 possible key(s) of length 10: secret_key # decrypted ciphertexts are placed in ./xortool_out/Number_<key repr> # ( have no better idea ) tests $ md5sum xortool_out/0_secret_key /bin/ls 29942e290876703169e1b614d0b4340a xortool_out/0_secret_key 29942e290876703169e1b614d0b4340a /bin/ls

tests $ xortool tool_xored -c 20 The most probable key lengths: 2: 5.6% 5: 7.8% 8: 6.0% 10: 11.7% 12: 5.6% 15: 7.6% 20: 19.8% 25: 7.8% 28: 5.7% 30: 11.4% Key-length can be 5*n 1 possible key(s) of length 20: an0ther s3cret \xdd key

tests $ xortool ls_xored -c 00 -m 64 The most probable key lengths: 3: 3.3% 6: 3.3% 9: 3.3% 11: 7.0% 22: 6.9% 24: 3.3% 27: 3.2% 33: 18.4% 44: 6.8% 55: 6.7% Key-length can be 3*n 1 possible key(s) of length 33: really long s3cr3t k3y... PADDING

(-m) max length to try longer keys.

(-l) selected length to see some interesting keys.

(-c) the most frequent char to produce right plaintext.





The most common use is to pass just the encrypted file and the most frequent character (usually 00 for binaries and 20 for text files) - length will be automatically chosen:Here, the key is longer than default 32 limit:So, if automated decryption fails, you can calibrate: