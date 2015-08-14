Xortool - A Tool To Analyze Multi-byte XOR Cipher
Xortool is a python tool that allows you to analyze multi-byte xor cipher and guess the xor key (based on count of equal chars) and the key length (base on knowledge of most frequent char).
Note: Python3 is not supported, use python 2.x.
Usage:
xortool [-h|--help] [OPTIONS] [<filename>] Options:-l,--key-length length of the key (integer)-c,--char most possible char (one char or hex code)-m,--max-keylen=32 maximum key length to probe (integer)-x,--hex input is hex-encoded str-b,--brute-chars brute-force all possible characters-o,--brute-printable same as -b but will only use printablecharacters for keys
Example:
# xor is xortool/xortool-xor tests $ xor -f /bin/ls -s "secret_key" > binary_xored tests $ xortool binary_xored The most probable key lengths: 2: 5.0% 5: 8.7% 8: 4.9% 10: 15.4% 12: 4.8% 15: 8.5% 18: 4.8% 20: 15.1% 25: 8.4% 30: 14.9% Key-length can be 5*n Most possible char is needed to guess the key! # 00 is the most frequent byte in binaries tests $ xortool binary_xored -l 10 -c 00 ... 1 possible key(s) of length 10: secret_key # decrypted ciphertexts are placed in ./xortool_out/Number_<key repr> # ( have no better idea ) tests $ md5sum xortool_out/0_secret_key /bin/ls 29942e290876703169e1b614d0b4340a xortool_out/0_secret_key 29942e290876703169e1b614d0b4340a /bin/ls
The most common use is to pass just the encrypted file and the most frequent character (usually 00 for binaries and 20 for text files) - length will be automatically chosen:
tests $ xortool tool_xored -c 20 The most probable key lengths: 2: 5.6% 5: 7.8% 8: 6.0% 10: 11.7% 12: 5.6% 15: 7.6% 20: 19.8% 25: 7.8% 28: 5.7% 30: 11.4% Key-length can be 5*n 1 possible key(s) of length 20: an0ther s3cret \xdd key
Here, the key is longer than default 32 limit:
tests $ xortool ls_xored -c 00 -m 64 The most probable key lengths: 3: 3.3% 6: 3.3% 9: 3.3% 11: 7.0% 22: 6.9% 24: 3.3% 27: 3.2% 33: 18.4% 44: 6.8% 55: 6.7% Key-length can be 3*n 1 possible key(s) of length 33: really long s3cr3t k3y... PADDING
So, if automated decryption fails, you can calibrate:
- (-m) max length to try longer keys.
- (-l) selected length to see some interesting keys.
- (-c) the most frequent char to produce right plaintext.
