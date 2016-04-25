theHarvester - Tool For Gathering Target Information (E-mail accounts, subdomain names, open ports and etc.)



theHarvester is an open source program that you can use to gather e-mail accounts, subdomain names, virtual hosts, open ports/ banners, and employee names from different public sources (Search engines, PGP key servers, SHODAN database and etc.).

This tool is intended to help Penetration testers in the early stages of the penetration test in order to understand the customer footprint on the Internet. It is also useful for anyone that wants to know what an attacker can see about their organization.





The sources are:

Passive

google: Google search engine - www.google.com

googleCSE: Google custom search engine

google-profiles: Google search engine, specific search for Google profiles

bing: Microsoft search engine - www.bing.com

bingapi: Microsoft search engine, through the API (you need to add your Key in the discovery/bingsearch .py file).

dogpile: Dogpile search engine - www.dogpile.com

pgp: PGP key server - mit.edu

linkedin: Google search engine, specific search for Linkedin users.

vhost: Bing virtual hosts search.

twitter: Twitter accounts related to a specific domain (uses google search).

googleplus: Users that work in target company (uses google search).

yahoo: Yahoo search engine.

baidu: Baidu search engine.

shodan: Shodan Computer search engine, will search for ports and banner of the discovered hosts (http://www.shodanhq.com/).

Active

DNS brute force: This plugin will run a dictionary brute force enumeration.

DNS reverse lookup: This will find the hostnames.

DNS TLD expansion: TLD dictionary brute force enumeration.





Note: The following modules need API keys to work:

googleCSE: You need to create a Google Custom Search engine(CSE), and add your Google API key and CSE ID in the plugin (discovery/googleCSE.py). shodan: You need to provide your API key in discovery/shodansearch.py.





