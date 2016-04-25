SoftPerfect WiFi Guard - Tool For Detecting & Alerting WiFi Network Intrusions

How To Use SoftPerfect WiFi Guard

SoftPerfect WiFi Guard is a simple program that can detect and alert WiFi network intrusions. This tool is also capable of displaying the IP address, MAC address, RTT (Round-Trip Time), hostname, vendor, and additional information of the devices connected to the network.I recommend this tool to anyone who has a wifi network.Some people don't understand the importance of such tools. They are like, "".IDIOTS (not you, them)... You may have unlimited traffic but what if the hackers use your network to do illegal activities? You will go to jail for the crimes you didn't commit.I'm not saying that the SoftPerfect WiFi Guard is the "perfect" tool to protect your WiFi network from hackers. I know that the WiFi Guard can be fooled. But this tool can definitely help you add an extra layer of security to your network.Now, let me show you how to use SoftPerfect WiFi Guard (It is not that hard to use this tool, but anyway I'm going do it because I don't have anything else to do right now...)First, download a copy of SoftPerfect WiFi Guard onto your computer (download links ate at the end of this article). Then run it on the computer, you will see the main window, or the configuration dialog (settings window).If you only have one adapter, the settings window will not be displayed and you will be presented with the main application window.If you see the settings window, then you should select your WiFi adapter from the list to let the application know which network it should scan. Then configure the app according to your needs.It allows you to set the number of devices you can scan simultaneously, automatic rescan frequency, custom IP range, an audio file to play on detection. and a command (or any file) to execute on detection.And, you can setup the application to send an email when unknown devices are detected.There are also some other functionalities in the program like UI Behavior, Partial Match (automatically approve devices whose MAC address is similar to a given one), and grabbing web page title from HTTP enabled devices and exporting/importing information about the connected devices to an XML or CSV file.After configuring the program, click on "". Then the program will list all the connected devices and display unknown devices.Your computer and your router will be marked green (known) straight away, because the application already knows they are legitimate.The devices marked red represent everything else: other computers, smart phones, TV, Xbox, etc. These are red because WiFi Guard doesn't know yet whether they have your permission to connect to your network.To mark any device as "", double click on the device information (or just right-click and select ""), and then check "" box, then click "".If you have a lot of devices connected to the network and you have no idea what is what... Then look at the vendor name or the hostname. If that doesn't work, turn various devices off and on one by one. If that is not helping, change the WiFi password, this will stop others from using your network.Mark all your devices as "" and that's all, the setup is complete.Now you can either run WiFi Guard periodically to detect any new devices in the network, or configure it to run when the system starts and scan your network every 30 minutes or so.Since this tool doesn't have an option to automatically block or kick out unknown devices, you have to do it manually by going into the router settings.That's all. I hope you liked reading this article. If you did, please share...See ya...