SI6 Networks' IPv6 Toolkit - A Security Assessment & Troubleshooting Tool For IPv6 Protocols
SI6 Networks' IPv6 toolkit is a set of IPv6 security assessment and troubleshooting tools developed by Security Researcher "Fernando Gont" for SI6 Networks. It can be leveraged to perform security assessments of IPv6 networks, assess the resiliency of IPv6 devices by performing real-world attacks against them, and to troubleshoot IPv6 networking problems.
This toolkit works on FreeBSD, NetBSD, OpenBSD, Ubuntu, Debian GNU/Linux, Debian GNU/kfreebsd, Solaris, Gentoo Linux, and Mac OS.
These are the tools in the toolkit:
- addr6: An IPv6 address analysis and manipulation tool.
- blackhole6: A troubleshooting tool which can find IPv6 wherein the network topology packets with specific IPv6 Extension Headers are being dropped.
- flow6: A tool to perform a security assessment of the IPv6 Flow Label.
- frag6: This tool allows you to perform IPv6 fragmentation-based attacks and to perform a security assessment of a number of fragmentation-related aspects.
- icmp6: This tool allows you to perform attacks based on ICMPv6 error messages.
- jumbo6: A tool that you can use to assess potential flaws in the handling of IPv6 Jumbograms.
- na6: A tool to send arbitrary Neighbor Advertisement messages.
- ni6: Tool to send arbitrary ICMPv6 Node Information messages, and assess possible flaws in the processing of such packets.
- ns6: A tool that you can use to send arbitrary Neighbor Solicitation messages.
- ra6: A tool that allows you to send arbitrary Router Advertisement messages.
- rd6: This tool allows you to send arbitrary ICMPv6 Redirect messages.
- rs6: Tool to send arbitrary Router Solicitation messages.
- scan6: An IPv6 address scanning tool that implements a number of advanced IPv6 address scanning techniques.
- tcp6: A tool to send arbitrary TCP segments and perform a variety of TCP-based attacks.
- udp6: A tool for sending arbitrary IPv6-based UDP datagrams.
- path6: A versatile IPv6-based traceroute tool (which supports extension headers, IPv6 fragmentation, and other features not present in existing traceroute implementations).
- script6: A set of scripts/commands that make rather complex and frequent tasks easy.
