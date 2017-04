SI6 Networks' IPv6 Toolkit - A Security Assessment & Troubleshooting Tool For IPv6 Protocols

addr6: An IPv6 address analysis and manipulation tool.

blackhole6: A troubleshooting tool which can find IPv6 wherein the network topology packets with specific IPv6 Extension Headers are being dropped.

flow6: A tool to perform a security assessment of the IPv6 Flow Label.

frag6: This tool allows you to perform IPv6 fragmentation-based attacks and to perform a security assessment of a number of fragmentation-related aspects.

icmp6: This tool allows you to perform attacks based on ICMPv6 error messages.

jumbo6: A tool that you can use to assess potential flaws in the handling of IPv6 Jumbograms.

na6: A tool to send arbitrary Neighbor Advertisement messages.

ni6: Tool to send arbitrary ICMPv6 Node Information messages, and assess possible flaws in the processing of such packets.

ns6: A tool that you can use to send arbitrary Neighbor Solicitation messages.

ra6: A tool that allows you to send arbitrary Router Advertisement messages.

rd6: This tool allows you to send arbitrary ICMPv6 Redirect messages.

rs6: Tool to send arbitrary Router Solicitation messages.

scan6: An IPv6 address scanning tool that implements a number of advanced IPv6 address scanning techniques.

tcp6: A tool to send arbitrary TCP segments and perform a variety of TCP-based attacks.

udp6: A tool for sending arbitrary IPv6-based UDP datagrams.

path6: A versatile IPv6-based traceroute tool (which supports extension headers, IPv6 fragmentation, and other features not present in existing traceroute implementations).

script6: A set of scripts/commands that make rather complex and frequent tasks easy.