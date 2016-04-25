Qualys BrowserCheck - An Online Security Scanner



Qualys BrowserCheck is an online security scanner that allows you to scan your browser for security issues. It basically scans your browsers and plugins to see if they're all up-to-date. It also helps you to fix the security issues discovered by the scan. Since the browser attacks are growing at an alarming rate, this is one of the tools you should use frequently.





https://browsercheck.qualys.com and click the button that says "Scan Now". To run the scan, all you have to do is, navigate toand click the button that says "".





A few moments later, it will show you the scan results.





If there are no security issues, you will see a page as shown below.











If there are red "Insecure Version" warnings or big "Fix It" buttons, then that means, your browser is in serious danger. But don't worry, you can fix the issues by clicking on the "Fix It" button.





Note: Once you have resolved all the security issues, you should re-scan your browser to verify that all security issues have been fixed.





There are thirteen different status levels in the BrowserCheck:

Up To Date (green) - Indicates that the installed version is the latest. There are no updates available from the vendor.

OK (green) - Indicates that the reported item has passed the recommended security settings.

Update Available (orange) - Indicates that the installed version is not the latest. A newer version is available from the vendor. Click on the status button to see the details and a link to install the update.

Insecure Version (red) - Indicates that the installed version is insecure and should be updated immediately. Use the Fix It button to go to the vendor's website to get the latest version and fix the security issue.

Insecure (red) - Indicates that the reported item has not met the recommended security settings criteria.

Obsolete (red) - Indicates that the installed version is no longer supported by the vendor. Use the Fix It button to go to the vendor's website to get a version that is supported.

Support Retiring (orange) - Indicates that the version of the installed operating system is retiring soon. After the retiring date, the vendor will no longer provide support or security updates for the retired version. Use the Fix It button to go to the vendor's website to get a version of the operating system that is supported.

Support Retired (red) - Indicates that the version of the installed operating system is currently retired. The vendor is no longer providing support or security updates for the retired version. Use the Fix It button to go to the vendor's website to get a version of the operating system that is supported.

Warning/Potential Threat (orange) - Indicates that current browser does not provide enough information to confirm the file version installed and suggests to make sure that you are running the latest version.

Warning (orange) - Indicates that it needs to be reviewed and appropriate action should be taken.

Pre-release (light blue) - Indicates that the current item is a beta, alpha or a dev version.

Unknown (gray) - Indicates that the security status of the plugin is unknown.

Disabled (gray) - Indicates that the plugin is either disabled in the browser or not enabled/installed for the current browser. This status is not available with "All Browsers and Plugin"' scan option.



The BrowserCheck chrome extensions are available in the Chrome web store. Here are the links:

