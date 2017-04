PenTBox - An Open Source Security Suite

Honeypot is a mechanism set to detect, deflect, or, in some manner, counteract attempts at unauthorized use of information systems. Generally, a honeypot consists of data (for example, in a network site) that appears to be a legitimate part of the site, but is actually isolated and monitored, and that seems to contain information or a resource of value to attackers, who are then blocked. This is similar to the police baiting a criminal, conducting undercover surveillance, and finally punishing the criminal. -- Wikipedia