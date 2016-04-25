Knockpy - A Subdomain Scanner

Knockpy is a Python script written by security researcher Gianni 'guelfoweb' Amato, that can enumerate subdomains on a target domain through a wordlist. In other words, it is a subdomain scanner that allows you to use your own wordlist.





It is designed to scan for DNS zone transfer and to bypass the wildcard DNS record automatically if it is enabled.



Note: Knockpy requires Python 2.7.6





How To Use Knockpy (Windows Tutorial)

First, download Knock onto your computer (download link is at the end of this article), extract the zip file, open the folder, then right-click on the empty part of the window while holding the Shift key down. Then select "Open command window here". You will see a window as shown below.









Now, type "setup.py install" ( without quotes), and then hit the Enter key. Then wait for few seconds...









Now, go to the "Scripts" folder which is located in the Python directory ( C:\Python27\Scripts).





Then run the "knockpy.exe" using the command-line (right-click while holding the "Shift" key down and select "Open command window here").





Usage:

knockpy [-h] [-v] [-w WORDLIST] [-r] [-c] [-j] domain





Positional arguments:

domain target to scan, like domain.com





Optional arguments:

-h, --help show this help message and exit

-v, --version show program's version number and exit

-w WORDLIST specific path to wordlist file

-r, --resolve resolve IP or domain name

-c, --csv save output in CSV

-j, --json export full report in JSON





Examples:

Subdomain scan with internal wordlist

Subdomain scan with external wordlist

Resolve domain name and get response headers

Save scan output in CSV

Export full report in JSON

knockpy domain.comknockpy domain.com -w wordlist.txtknockpy -r domain.com or IPknockpy -c domain.comknockpy -j domain.com