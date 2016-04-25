Katana - A Portable Multi-Boot Security Distribution

Utilities:

7-Zip - The popular 7-Zip packaged as a portable app, so you can take your file archiver with you and work with your compressed 7z, ZIP, GZIP, BZIP2, TAR, RAR files and more on the go. You can place it on your USB flash drive, iPod, portable hard drive or a CD and use it on any computer, without leaving any personal information behind.

Command Prompt - A simple utility that allows you to easily add a customizable command prompt to the Menu.

Don't Panic! - A one-click application hider and history clearing button, so you can easily hide (or minimize or close) multiple applications and erase your history and recent documents with the click of a single button. It leaves no personal information behind on the machine you run it on, so you can take your app hider wherever you go.

Toucan - A small utility allowing you to synchronize, backup and secure your data with more options than the built-in suite utilities. It is split up into 7 tabs, allowing you to easily find the function that you want.

WinMd5Sum - A simple MD5 sum checker that allows you to check and compare the md5 sums of files. It's portable, easy-to-use and quickly installs into the Menu.

The Ultimate Packer for eXecutables (UPX) - An advanced executable file compressor. UPX will typically reduce the file size of programs and DLLs by around 50%-70%, thus reducing disk space, network load times, download times and other distribution and storage costs.

Katana is highly customizable, you can modify Katana by adding or removing distributions and portable apps. You can also load your personal scripts and documents to keep them conveniently with you on your flash drive to use in concert with the provided tools.