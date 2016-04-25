DNSChef - An Advanced DNS Proxy

DNSChef is a highly configurable DNS Proxy. You can use this program to do many things including but not limited to analyzing application network traffic, and faking requests for a domain name to point to a local machine for termination or interception instead of a real host somewhere on the Internet.

Unlike most DNS proxies, which simply point all DNS queries a single IP address, the DNSChef capable of forging responses based on inclusive and exclusive domain lists, supporting multiple DNS record types, matching domains with wildcards, proxying true responses for non-matching domains, defining external configuration files, IPv6 and much more.





The use of DNS Proxy is recommended in situations where it is not possible to force an application to use some other proxy server directly. For example, some mobile applications completely ignore OS HTTP Proxy settings. In these cases, the use of a DNS proxy server such as DNSChef will allow you to trick that application into forwarding connections to the desired destination.









Before you can start using DNSChef, you must configure your machine to use a DNS nameserver with the tool running on it. You have several options based on the operating system you are going to use:

Linux - Edit /etc/resolv.conf to include a line on the very top with your traffic analysis host (e.g add "nameserver 127.0.0.1" if you are running locally). Alternatively, you can add a DNS server address using tools such as Network Manager. Inside the Network Manager open IPv4 Settings, select Automatic (DHCP) addresses only or Manual from the Method drop down box and edit DNS Servers text box to include an IP address with DNSChef running.

Windows - Select Network Connections from the Control Panel. Next select one of the connections (e.g. "Local Area Connection"), right-click on it and select properties. From within a newly appearing dialog box, select Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) and click on properties. At last select Use the following DNS server addresses radio button and enter the IP address with DNSChef running. For example, if running locally enter 127.0.0.1.

OS X - Open System Preferences and click on the Network icon. Select the active interface and fill in the DNS Server field. If you are using Airport then you will have to click on Advanced... button and edit DNS servers from there. Alternatively, you can edit /etc/resolv.conf and add a fake nameserver to the very top there (e.g "nameserver 127.0.0.1").

iOS - Open Settings and select General. Next, select on Wi-Fi and click on a blue arrow to the right of an active Access Point from the list. Edit DNS entry to point to the host with DNSChef running. Make sure you have disabled the Cellular interface (if available).

Android - Open Settings and select Wireless and network. Click on Wi-Fi settings and select Advanced after pressing the Options button on the phone. Enable Use static IP checkbox and configure a custom DNS server.



If you do not have the ability to modify device's DNS settings manually, then you still have several options involving techniques such as ARP Spoofing, Rogue DHCP and other creative methods.





At last, you need to configure a fake service where DNSChef will point all of the requests. For example, if you are trying to intercept web traffic, you must bring up either a separate web server running on port 80 or set up a web proxy (e.g. Burp) to intercept traffic. DNSChef will point queries to your proxy/server host with properly configured services.



