CoolNovo Password Decryptor - Tool For Recovering Stored Login Details From CoolNovo Browser

CoolNovo Password Decryptor is a free program that allows you to instantly recover all the stored login credentials from CoolNovo Web browser. After a successful recovery, you can backup the recovered passwords to an HTML/XML/TEXT/CSV file by using the "Export" function.









It works on almost all the Windows systems (Windows XP to Windows 10).





Let's take a look at the features...

Instantly decrypt and recover stored passwords from all versions of CoolNovo browser.

Automatically discovers "CoolNovo Profile Path " for the current user.

Support for Drag & Drop of CoolNovo Profile path.

Provides option to sort the displayed password list by username, password or website.

Backup the Recovered CoolNovo password list to HTML/XML/Text/CSV file .

Integrated Installer for assisting you in local Installation & Uninstallation.



How To Use CoolNovo Password Decryptor